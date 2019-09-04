JT, Lee coaches revving up 64th Rose City Rivalry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the last running of the Rose City Rivalry, it not only rained and poured on the field, but the John Tyler offense unloaded on Robert E. Lee, beating the Red Raiders 65-21.

“They got after us last year,” said Lee head coach Kurt Traylor. “I think my team this year is better than we were last year, I’m excited, the kids are excited.”

The excitement comes after a culture-defining victory in week one, when Lee traveled to Marshall and beat the Mavericks 27-20, after a long rain delay.

“I was very, very proud of them, I mean it was a great program win,” said Traylor. “Probably the first good program win that we’ve had.”

“We knew they were going to be a lot better this year, didn’t expect anything different,” said John Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes. “They went out there, they played hard and they played better than Marshall did and they won that football game.”

As for Cujo, their first outing got away from them in the third quarter, falling to Mesquite-Horn 39-17.

Holmes believes he has all the right pieces, but he needs more from his Lions this coming Saturday night.

“Effort, effort just has to get better, technique-wise we’re there, talent-wise we’re there, just as a collective effort we have to give better effort,” said Holmes.

So while the noise around this game is only going to get louder as Saturday gets closer, both coaches preach the same message, focus on your job, and the result will take care of itself.

“We feel like we’re one of the best teams, not just in the state of Texas but in the nation,” said Holmes. “So when you go out there with that mindset you ought to beat any other team you go against.”

“Our first objective in the program is to win the opener which we did, the next is win your city and that’s what our next goal is, is to beat John Tyler,” said Traylor. “It’s going to be a heck of a game I can tell you that.”

Pride, bragging rights, and history are on the line once again, when they kick off Saturday night at 7:30, from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.