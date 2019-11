SHERMAN, Texas (KETK) – John Tyler ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, losing on the road to Sherman 32-29.

Despite a 3-7 overall record on the year, they earned the three seed heading into the 5A playoffs.

JT will travel to College Station to face the 7-3 Cougars in the Bi-District round next Friday Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see the highlights.