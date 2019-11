LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Joaquin Rams took on an explosive and unbeaten Alto team and did what no other team has managed to do, handing the Yellowjackets their first loss of the season.

Joaquin beat Alto 25-21 in the area round playoffs, sending the Jackets home and setting themselves up to face Groveton next week in the regional semi-finals.

Watch the video for game highlights.