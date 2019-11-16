Joaquin blanks Shelbyville, will face Alto in area round

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Joaquin faced Shelbyville in Henderson, and came away with a 39-0 shut out win.

The Rams advance to the area round, where they will face the undefeated Alto Yellowjackets.

Watch the video for the game highlights.

