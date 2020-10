RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Eagles went back and forth with undefeated Jasper for nearly three quarters Thursday.

However, the Bulldogs closed the game by outscoring the Eagles 22-0 from the 3:25 mark of the third quarter, and came away with a 42-21 victory.

No. 4 ranked Jasper remains undefeated, at 6-0 on the season, and 1-0 in District 10-4A Division 2 action.

Rusk falls to 3-3 on the year, and opens league play at 0-1.

