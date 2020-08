HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The No. 17-ranked Hughes Springs Mustangs displayed their physicality on both sides of the ball Friday.

The Mustangs used their powerful running game, and stingy defense to keep the Arp Tigers off the scoreboard in a 42-0 victory to kick-off the 2020 regular season.

Hughes Springs has now won four straight games over Arp.

Watch the video to see the highlights.