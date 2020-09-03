Hughes Springs-Harmony game changes location due to poor field conditions

HARMONY, Texas (KETK) – Tonight’s game between the Hughes Springs Mustangs and the Harmony Eagles has been moved due to the weather.

The constant rain that has fallen over East Texas Thursday morning has created poor field conditions at Harmony High School.

The game will now be played at Hughes Springs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the radio on KYKX 105.7.

The band will not be traveling to the game tonight. We are working with Hughes Springs on getting a Live Feed for the game. The game will be broadcast on KYKX 105.7. If we are able to get a Live Feed will post the link. — Dennis Glenn (@Harmony_Eagles) September 3, 2020

The Mustangs are coming off a 42-0 shutout victory over Arp while the Eagles are still searching for their first win after dropping a 34-20 decision to Elysian Fields.