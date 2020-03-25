Hallsville hires state champion head football coach, Tommy Allison

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — High school sports might be shut down, but the Hallsville Bobcats have found their next athletic director.

On Tuesday the district announced, they have hired Tommy Allison as their new head football coach.

Allison has spent that past nine years coaching in Robinson, but he has East Texas in his blood.

He graduated from Westwood high school in Palestine and served for 12 years as the athletic director in Cayuga, and he led the Wildcats to a state championship in 2009.

Allison replaces Joe Drennon, who left Hallsville for Grand Saline back in January.