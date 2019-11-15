Groveton rolls over Timpson to advance to area round

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Having one of it best seasons in this decade, the Groveton Indians march into round two of the playoffs with a convincing 47-12 victory over Timpson Thursday.

Groveton jumped out to a 21-0 lead by midway through the second quarter in their Class 2A Division 1 Bi-District contest thanks to three Martin Chavez touchdowns.

The Indians improve to 9-2 on the season, and will face the winner between Centerville and Big Sandy in next week’s area round.

Timpson’s season comes to an end at 5-6.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories