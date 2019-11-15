Groveton rolls over Timpson to advance to area round

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Having one of it best seasons in this decade, the Groveton Indians march into round two of the playoffs with a convincing 47-12 victory over Timpson Thursday.

Groveton jumped out to a 21-0 lead by midway through the second quarter in their Class 2A Division 1 Bi-District contest thanks to three Martin Chavez touchdowns.

The Indians improve to 9-2 on the season, and will face the winner between Centerville and Big Sandy in next week’s area round.

Timpson’s season comes to an end at 5-6.

Watch the video to see the highlights.