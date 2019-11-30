Groveton knocks off Joaquin, onto state quarterfinals for 1st time since 1996

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Groveton Indians to prove their worth as a serious contender in Class 2A Division 1

The Indians took down Joaquin Friday 42-28, after the Rams had knocked off then unbeaten Alto in last week’s second round.

Groveton advances to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1996, when they reached the 2A state finals.

Coach Richard Steubing’s club will have another major challenge next week with undefeated San Augustine.

The Wolves defeated the Indians 66-39 earlier this season during district play.

They meet again next Friday at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.

Watch the video for the game highlights.