TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Cougars put the pedal to metal Friday and never let up.

Grace built a 34-15 halftime lead, then outscored Beaumont Monsignor Kelly Catholic 20-0 over the final two quarters to come away with a convincing 55-15 victory.

Coach Norm Thompson’s Cougars improve to 2-0 on their young season.

Watch the video to see the highlights as part of our Friday Football Fever Private School Roundup.