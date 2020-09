GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears dominated the Spring Hill Panthers Friday at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.

The Bears jumped to an early lead and never looked back beating the Panthers 66-21.

Gladewater bounces back after dropping its opener last week to rival Gilmer, improving to 1-1 on the season.

Bears coach Jonny Louvier coached against his former team, and much of his former coaching staff at Spring Hill.

The Panthers drop to 0-2 on the year.

Watch the video for game highlights.