GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Spring Hill after a quarter of play.

The Panthers, playing under new head coach Jonny Louvier, made a valiant comeback, that ultimately fell short.

The Bears came away with a 39-26 season opening victory.

Louvier, a Gladewater alum, was the Bears offensive coordinator last season. He played quarterback for Gladewater in the early part of this century.

Watch the video to see the highlights.