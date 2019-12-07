Gladewater rally falls short in heartbreaking 2OT loss to Pottsboro

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears saw a chance to send the program to its first state semifinal appearance in 30 years.

But it was not to be.

After a 9-yard TD pass from Tristan Holmes to Jaylin Robertson that brought Gladewater within a point at 35-34 in the second overtime, the Bears went for two, looking to win it. But Holmes’ pass was broken up by the undefeated Cardinals ending a fantastic season for Gladewater at 10-4.

The Bears trailed 21-7 midway through the fourth quarter, but made a valiant comeback, scoring twice to send the game to overtime.

