Gladewater rally falls short in heartbreaking 2OT loss to Pottsboro

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears saw a chance to send the program to its first state semifinal appearance in 30 years.

But it was not to be.

After a 9-yard TD pass from Tristan Holmes to Jaylin Robertson that brought Gladewater within a point at 35-34 in the second overtime, the Bears went for two, looking to win it. But Holmes’ pass was broken up by the undefeated Cardinals ending a fantastic season for Gladewater at 10-4.

The Bears trailed 21-7 midway through the fourth quarter, but made a valiant comeback, scoring twice to send the game to overtime.

Watch the video to see some of the highlights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories