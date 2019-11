MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears continue their impressive season with a 27-7 win over Winnsboro, advancing to the fourth round of the UIL playoffs.

Sophomore DJ Allen scored three touchdowns for Coach John Berry’s team.

The Bears, now 10-3 on the season, will play Pottsboro in the Class 3A Division 1 state quarterfinals next week.

Watch the video for highlights and reaction of Friday’s regional semifinals.