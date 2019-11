ALLEN, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

After a tough, hard fought first quarter, Gilmer started clicking and took down previously undefeated Connally 35-20.

Coach Matt Turner’s squad will get a rematch with district foe Pleasant Grove. Buckeyes and Hawks will get together at Lobo Stadium next Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Lobo Stadium in Longview.

Watch the video for the game highlights.