TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes started fast and kept the foot on the gas pedal.

Gilmer dominated Farmersville in every facet of their Class 4A Divison 2 Bi-District round playoff game Thursday. The Buckeyes shut out the Farmers 57-0.

The orange and black advances to the area round next week where they will take on the winner between Fairfield and Wills Point.

Gilmer is now 8-3 on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.