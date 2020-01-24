Gilmer promotes Alan Metzel as head football coach after 17 years on staff

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Alan Metzel has been named the new head football coach for Gilmer High School after spending 17 years on the staff as an assistant, according to Superintendent Rick Albritton.

During his career almost spanning three decades Alan has worked to invest in students/athletes, both male and female, to help build them into productive citizens. As the offensive coordinator on the Buckeye football staff, Alan has had the opportunity to be a part of multiple state championships, record setting offensive seasons as well as coaching numerous players that have moved on to successful college and professional careers. Rick Albritton

Metzel’s career began at Harmony High School in 1992 before moving on to Union Grove and Pine Trees ISDs.

Albritton said that he is excited to “have a man of strong character and passion.”