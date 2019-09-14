Gilmer falls to Paris after slow start in FFF Week 3 Game of the Week

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer picked up their first loss of the season on Friday night, falling 37-20 to Paris for Friday Football Fever’s Week 3 Game of the Week.

Gilmer started off on the wrong foot after Mason Hurt threw a pick-six on the first play of the game.

Later, Gilmer recovered an onside kick and was stopped by a shoestring tackle just short of the end zone on the return.

Three plays later, Hurt threw another interception that kept the Buckeyes off the board.

Gilmer would make it 30-20 late in the game, but Paris was able to run out the clock.

The Buckeyes fall to 2-1 on the season.