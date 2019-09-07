Game of the Week: Pleasant Grove dominant in top 10 showdown with Henderson

Top-ranked Pleasant Grove proved Friday why they are again one of the elite teams in the State of Texas.

The 4A Division 2 state runner-up Hawks defeated No. 8 Henderson 40-7.

PG scored 33 unanswered points after the Lions tied the score at seven midway through the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Ben Harmon ran for two touchdowns, and threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Rodriguez.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Lions drop to 1-1.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.