Game of the Week: Mineola wins overtime thriller over state-ranked Pottsboro 57-49

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — There was no question what game turned out to be the best one of the night this Friday in East Texas, and that was the showdown between Mineola and Pottsboro at Meredith Memorial Stadium.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead, but the Yellow Jackets stormed back, and this game went into overtime.

The Jackets got the ball in the extra period, and scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion to take the lead, and ultimately made a stop to win the game 57-49.

This is a huge program victory for head coach Luke Blackwell and his Jackets.