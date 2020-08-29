FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scores from tonight’s high school football games

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Football is back and the Friday night lights are blazing!
We’ve got scores from around East Texas and will keep you up to date on the latest.
Find your team below and keep checking in to see how the game is going:
Alba-Golden @ Prairieland –
Arp 0 @ Hughes Springs 14 – 2Q
Beckville @ Joaquin –
Big Sandy @ All Saints Episcopal –
Blooming Grove @ Eustace – 0-7, 1Q
Boles @ Overton –
Brook Hill @ Wills Point –
Brownsboro 14 @ Athens 7 – 2Q
Buffalo 28 @ Elkhart 0, HALF
Bullard 10 @ Mabank 6, 2Q
Canton @ Mineola –
Carthage 21 @ Kilgore 7 – HALF
Center @ Tatum –
Colmesneil @ Kipp Generations Collegiate –
Corrigan-Camden @ Crockett –
Cushing @ High Island –
Daingerfield 0 @ Atlanta 6 – HALF
De Kalb @ Rivercrest –
Edgewood 0 @ Commerce 14, 1Q
Fannindale @ Fruitvale –
Farmersville 14 @ Rains 42, 2Q
Frankston 6 @ Timpson 19, HALF
Garrison @ Waskom –
Gilmer @ Gladewater –
Grace @ West Rusk –
Grand Saline @ Cooper –
Grandview 17 @ Malakoff 3, HALF
Grapeland 24 @ Shelbyville 7, 2Q
Harleton @ White Oak –
Harmony @ Elysian Fields –
Hawkins 34 @ Maud 14, 2Q
Hemphill @ Kirbyville –
Henderson 21 @ Liberty-Eylau 6 – 2Q
Hooks 0 @ Mount Vernon 39 – HALF
Huntington @ Warren –
James Bowie 0 @ Como-Pickton 3, 1Q
Jefferson @ Pittsburg –
Kemp @ Palmer –
Kings Academy Christian @ Apple Springs –
Lindale 15 @ Kaufman 6 – HALF
Linden-Kildare @ Queen City –
Lovelady @ Groveton –
Madisonville @ Diboll –
Mt. Enterprise 12 @ Cayuga 24, HALF
New Boston 20 @ New Diana 7 – HALF
Newton @ Woodville –
Ore City 15 @ Redwater 6 – HALF
Palestine 0 @ Van 19, HALF
Pleasant Grove 48 @ Nashville Christian 7, 2Q
Quitman @ Cumby –
Rusk 28 @ Fairfield 7, 2Q
Sabine 3 @ Spring Hill 7, HALF
Spring Hill @ Gladewater –
Tenaha 0 @ Honey Grove 8, 1Q
Trinity @ Hearne –
Troup @ Alto –
Tyler Heat @ Trinidad –
Tyler Willowbend @ Leverett’s Chapel –
Union Grove @ Chisum –
Union Hill @ Stephenville Faith –
West Sabine @ San Augustine –
Westwood 19 @ Carlisle 14, 2Q
Winnsboro @ Paul Pewitt –
Winona @ Lone Oak –