Friday Football Fever previews Longview at Lufkin game of the week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are coming off a state championship season and are looking for a repeat this year.

But other East Texas teams are looking to knock the champs off their pedestal.

The Lufkin Panthers get the first shot in Friday Football Fever’s Game of the Week in Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

“There’s a bullseye on their chests and they’re gonna have to go out there and play,” Lobos Head Coach John King said of his team. “It’s 2019 and they haven’t won their games yet.”

“We’re a big target,” said Lobo linebacker Tyshawn Taylor. “I know everyone wants a piece of the Lobos and I know they’re gonna come at us, so we’re getting better day by day.”

The Panthers are looking at that big target, but they’re also looking down the road at the rest of the season. They know they have to do more than just beat Longview.

“When we lock it up and play each other,” said Panthers Head Coach Todd Quick, “both sides are focused on winning the football game and winning every game.”

There will be a lot of talent on the field tonight on both sides, and a lot of expectations to meet.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

For a breakdown of the action, be sure to watch Friday Football Fever at 10:15 p.m. right here on KETK.