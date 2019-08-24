Friday Fireworks in East Texas high school football scrimmages

KETK – Many of the bigger schools took the opportunity Friday to hit a different colored jersey as the start of the 2019 regular season looms next week.

The defending 6A Division II state champion Longview Lobos flexed their muscle as they dominated old rival Texas High at Lobo Stadium.

John King’s bunch opened the scoring with a 70, and 58-yard touchdowns in the controlled portion of the scrimmage. The Lobos went on to win the live portion 14-7 over the Tigers.

Tyler Lee showed just how improved its defense is, shutting out Pine Tree in the controlled part of their showdown in the Rose City.

The Red Raiders actually rallied in the live portion to win 14-10 over the Pirates.

Hallsville went toe to toe with top-ranked Pleasant Grove. The Hawks would outlast the Bobcats 20-7 in the live portion of their scrimmage.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

