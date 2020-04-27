Frankston celebrates Kendrick Rogers joining the Dallas Cowboys with surprise parade

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — It’s a blessing to be able to make any NFL roster, but when you’re from East Texas, like Kendrick Rogers, it’s a little more special when you get to join the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, his hometown of Frankston wanted to let him know just how proud they were, as they drove by his home, in a surprise parade.

Plenty of blue and white representing the Cowboys and the Frankston Indians, were on display, as Rogers waived to the cars driving by.

Rogers signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent, and will now have the chance to join a receiving corps made up of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and newly added CeeDee Lamb.

He left Texas A&M early to fulfill his NFL dream, and now he gets his shot with America’s Team.