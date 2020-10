FFF: Week 6 scores

On Friday night, for the 65th time, the Lions and the Red Raiders will square off at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, to determine who will have year-long bragging rights in the city of Tyler.

"The kids are going to come out, they are going to be very passionate, the coaches are going to be very passionate about the ball game," said former John Tyler running back, Corneilius Shackelford. "This is the battle of the city, and this game has meant a lot to a lot of people."