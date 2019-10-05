FFF Week 6 Play of the Night: Crockett TE Allen Horace

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – There’s no question that Arkansas commit Allen Horace is a real talent.

Friday, the Crockett senior tight end showed us what kind of ability he has.

In the second quarter with the Bulldogs trailing Diboll 13-3 in our Game of the Week, Horace got Crockett back in it with a tremendous touchdown grab in traffic, stretching his hands high above his head.

That got Crockett within three points at 13-10.

But No. 8 ranked Diboll responded before halftime, and then pulled away for a 43-10 win to remain unbeaten on the season.

Watch the video to see the Week 6 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.