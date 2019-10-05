Live Now
Fever Overtime has all your game scores and highlights!

FFF Week 6 Play of the Night: Crockett TE Allen Horace

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – There’s no question that Arkansas commit Allen Horace is a real talent.

Friday, the Crockett senior tight end showed us what kind of ability he has.

In the second quarter with the Bulldogs trailing Diboll 13-3 in our Game of the Week, Horace got Crockett back in it with a tremendous touchdown grab in traffic, stretching his hands high above his head.

That got Crockett within three points at 13-10.

But No. 8 ranked Diboll responded before halftime, and then pulled away for a 43-10 win to remain unbeaten on the season.

Watch the video to see the Week 6 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC