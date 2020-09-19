FFF: Week 4 game scores

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Week 4 of East texas high school football is underway.

Schedules remain subject to change at the last minute as schools continue to grapple with COVID-19. Winona canceled its game with Alto, and Nacogdoches canceled its game against Tyler Legacy as the team entered into a two-week quarantine.

Check out the scores below to see how your hometown team is faring!

Anna 19 @ Spring Hill 17- 4Q

Chapel Hill 14 @ Center 55 – FINAL

Dasche 16 @ Brownsboro 55 -FINAL

Elysian Fields 14 @ Daingerfield 26- FINAL

Gladewater 35 @ Kilgore 28 – FINAL

Harmony 6 @ Harleton 20 – FINAL

Lindale 35 @ Gilmer 34 – 3Q

Palestine 7 @ Waco Connally 14- FINAL

Pittsburg 2 @ Van 35- FINAL

Quitman 7 @ Hawkins 50 – FINAL

Rusk 14 @ Bullard 22- FINAL

Sabine 14 @ DeKalb 22- FINAL

San Augustine 6 @ Winnsboro 37 – FINAL

Timpson 54 @ Carlisle 19 – FINAL

Union Grove 42 @ James Bowie 8 – FINAL

White Oak 35 @ New Diana 10 – FINAL

Wills Point 21 @ Athens 62 – FINAL