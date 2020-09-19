FFF: Week 4 game scores

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Week 4 of East texas high school football is underway.
Schedules remain subject to change at the last minute as schools continue to grapple with COVID-19. Winona canceled its game with Alto, and Nacogdoches canceled its game against Tyler Legacy as the team entered into a two-week quarantine.
Check out the scores below to see how your hometown team is faring!
Anna 19 @ Spring Hill 17- 4Q
Chapel Hill 14 @ Center 55 – FINAL
Dasche 16 @ Brownsboro 55 -FINAL
Elysian Fields 14 @ Daingerfield 26- FINAL
Gladewater 35 @ Kilgore 28 – FINAL
Harmony 6 @ Harleton 20 – FINAL
Lindale 35 @ Gilmer 34 – 3Q
Palestine 7 @ Waco Connally 14- FINAL
Pittsburg 2 @ Van 35- FINAL
Quitman 7 @ Hawkins 50 – FINAL
Rusk 14 @ Bullard 22- FINAL
Sabine 14 @ DeKalb 22- FINAL
San Augustine 6 @ Winnsboro 37 – FINAL
Timpson 54 @ Carlisle 19 – FINAL
Union Grove 42 @ James Bowie 8 – FINAL
White Oak 35 @ New Diana 10 – FINAL
Wills Point 21 @ Athens 62 – FINAL