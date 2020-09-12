FFF: Week 3 high school football scores

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Week 3 of high school football is underway in East Texas.
While COVID-19 continues to have an impact, forcing some schools to cancel or reschedule games, the teams are learning how to play amid a pandemic.
Check out the scores below to see how your hometown team fared.
Alba-Golden 8 @ Union Grove 12 – FINAL
Alto 0 @ Carlisle 12 – FINAL
Bullard 49 @ Troup 14 – FINAL
Chapel Hill 51 @ Terrell 42 – FINAL
Daingerfield 35 @ Sabine 14 – FINAL
Gilmer 73 @ Atlanta 26 – FINAL
Gladewater 40 @ Center 41 – FINAL
Grapeland 50 @ Cayuga 6 – FINAL
Kilgore 45 @ Alvarado 0 – FINAL
Liberty Eylau 49 vs Jefferson 14 – FINAL
Mount Enterprise 0 @ Timpson 60 – FINAL
Nevada Community 28 @ Spring Hill 48 – FINAL
New Diana 10 @ Harmony 58 – FINAL
Ore City 41 @ Big Sandy 14 – FINAL
Quinlan Boles 0 @ Hawkins 35 – FINAL
Queen City 65 Quitman 13 – FINAL
Rusk 13 @ Palestine 23 – FINAL
San Augustine 41 @ Elkhart 6 – FINAL
Trinity Christian 56 @ Malakoff 32 – FINAL
Van 28 @ Lindale 33 – FINAL
West Rusk 14 @ Mineola 36 – FINAL