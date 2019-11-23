FFF: Carthage advances to Round 3 of playoffs, Longview’s 27-game winning streak endswith loss to Dallas Jesuit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos’ 27-game winning streak, the longest in the state, has come to an end with a 25-27 loss to Dallas Jesuit in the area round playoffs.
Other scores so far include:
Bells 14 @ Elysian Fields 6 – FINAL
Blum 36 @ Union Hill 16 – FINAL
Cameron Yoe 21 @ Diboll 6 – FINAL
Carlisle 27 @ Harleton 39- FINAL
Connally 54 @ Spring Hill 14 – FINAL
Crockett 33 @ Troy 50 – FINAL
Cumby 22 @ Grapeland 54 – FINAL
Daingerfield 37 @ Blue Ridge 7 – FINAL
Fairfield 14 @ Gilmer 56 – FINAL
Groveton 55 @ Big Sandy 27 – FINAL
Hargrave 14 @ Palestine 19 – FINAL
Harmony 24 @ Paul Pewitt 55 – FINAL
Independence 45 @ Texas High 30 – FINAL
Joaquin 25 @ Alto 21 – FINAL
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7 @ Crandall 24 – FINAL
Longview 25 @ Jesuit Dallas 27 – FINAL
Lovelady 6 @ Muenster 42 – FINAL
Lumberton 17 @ Carthage 55 – FINAL
Madison 20 @ Winnsboro 28 – FINAL
Normangee 46 @ San Augustine 76 – FINAL
Oakwood 60 @ Blanket 20 – FINAL
Pottsboro 47 @ Sabine 35 – FINAL
Shelbyville 69 @ Tatum 61 – FINAL/OT
Troup 14 @ Newton 48 – FINAL
Van Alstyne 43 @ Gladewater 72 – FINAL
Whitehouse 24 @ Barbers Hill 47 – FINAL