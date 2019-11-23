FFF: Carthage advances to Round 3 of playoffs, Longview’s 27-game winning streak endswith loss to Dallas Jesuit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos’ 27-game winning streak, the longest in the state, has come to an end with a 25-27 loss to Dallas Jesuit in the area round playoffs.

Other scores so far include:

Bells 14 @ Elysian Fields 6 – FINAL

Blum 36 @ Union Hill 16 – FINAL

Cameron Yoe 21 @ Diboll 6 – FINAL

Carlisle 27 @ Harleton 39- FINAL

Connally 54 @ Spring Hill 14 – FINAL

Crockett 33 @ Troy 50 – FINAL

Cumby 22 @ Grapeland 54 – FINAL

Daingerfield 37 @ Blue Ridge 7 – FINAL

Fairfield 14 @ Gilmer 56 – FINAL

Groveton 55 @ Big Sandy 27 – FINAL

Hargrave 14 @ Palestine 19 – FINAL

Harmony 24 @ Paul Pewitt 55 – FINAL

Independence 45 @ Texas High 30 – FINAL

Joaquin 25 @ Alto 21 – FINAL

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7 @ Crandall 24 – FINAL

Longview 25 @ Jesuit Dallas 27 – FINAL

Lovelady 6 @ Muenster 42 – FINAL

Lumberton 17 @ Carthage 55 – FINAL

Madison 20 @ Winnsboro 28 – FINAL

Normangee 46 @ San Augustine 76 – FINAL

Oakwood 60 @ Blanket 20 – FINAL

Pottsboro 47 @ Sabine 35 – FINAL

Shelbyville 69 @ Tatum 61 – FINAL/OT

Troup 14 @ Newton 48 – FINAL

Van Alstyne 43 @ Gladewater 72 – FINAL

Whitehouse 24 @ Barbers Hill 47 – FINAL

