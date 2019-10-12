FFF Private School Roundup: Grace wins at home, Brook Hill, Gorman lose

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Cougars improved their record to 4-2 on the season with a big victory over the McKinney Christian Mustangs at home.

The Cougars overcame a slow start, largely with the help of Jeremiah Milton, to finish with a decisive 33-12 win.

The Brook Hill Guard came into their home game riding a three-game winning streak and back-to-back shutouts. But Dallas Christian, the visiting team, is always a tough challenge, and this week that challenge proved too much for the Guard.

Brook Hill scored only a field goal in the game, losing 21-3 to the undefeated Dallas Christian Chargers.

Bishop Gorman was on the road in Fort Worth, where they faced the Fort Worth Calvary Chargers.

The Crusaders, who came into the game with only one win so far, dropped another game, losing 56-16 to the Chargers and worsening their record to 1-5 on the season.

All Saints had the bye week, but will play Bishop Gorman next week.

In 6-Man action, the Tyler Heat traveled to Johnson County and won 55-6 over the Johnson County Sports Association Lions.

Longview Trinity fell to Weatherford Christian 46-0.