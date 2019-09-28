FFF Private School Roundup: All Saints shuts out Dallas A+ Academy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All Saints celebrated homecoming in style Friday.

The Trojans rolled past Dallas A+ Academy, pitching a 56-0 shutout.

All Saints improved to 3-2 on the season.

Brook Hill blanked Flower Mound Coram Deo 49-0 in the Metroplex. The Guard are now 3-1 on the year.

Grace fell at Center in a high scoring affair 63-49. The Cougars fell to 3-2 on the season.

Bishop Gorman won its first game of the season, and did so in convincing fashion. The Crusaders defeated Atlas Home School 62-12 at Western Hills High School in Fort Worth.

It marks the first victory for Brady McCoy as Gorman’s head coach.

The Cru is now 1-3 on the 2019 campaign.

Watch the video to see the highlights and scores.