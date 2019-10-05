FFF Private School Roundup: All Saints knocks off Cushing, Grace, Brook Hill with big road wins

Live Now
KETK – All Saints is now on a three-game winning streak.

The Trojans went on the road and defeated Cushing 21-6 Friday to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Bishop Gorman jumped out to a 7-0 lead over Waco Reicher, but were unable to hold off the visiting Cougars.

Reicher began to take control of the game in the second quarter and came away with a 60-14 win over the Crusaders.

Gorman falls to 1-4 on the season.

Grace pulled out a 25-24 victory over Houston’s Pro-Vision Academy. The Cougars are now 4-2 on the season.

Grace opens district play next Friday against McKinney Christian at home.

Brook Hill pitched a shut out for the second straight week. The Guard dominated Willow Park Trinity Christian to the tune of a 50-0 drubbing.

Brook Hill improves to 4-1 on the season. They also start league action next week at home against Dallas Christian.

In 6-Man action, Longview Trinity fell to Dallas Tyler Street 64-39.

Tyler HEAT had a 42-26 win at Fruitvale.

Tyler’s East Texas Christian Academy fell at Irving Faustina 55-6.

Tyler King’s Academy plays host to Grayson Christian at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Mewbourne Field.

