FFF PREVIEW: Sabine Cardinals look to make history against the Gladewater Bears

Friday Football Fever

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Sabine Cardinals are off to their best start in program history, as they enter Jack V. Murphy with an 8-0 record.

It has been a year of “firsts” for the Cards, but tonight, they will not only be playing for a district championship, but they will also be looking to beat Gladewater for the first time ever.

Will Landon McKinney be able to lead Sabine’s high-powered offense to the district champions, or will Eligia Carter and the Gladewater ground attack, grind out another win over the Cardinals.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and we will have highlights on Friday Football Fever at 10:15 and at 11:00 on Fox 51 for Fever Overtime.

