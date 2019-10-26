FFF Play of the Night: Winona WR Arimon Ford

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Winona Wildcats are a program that doesn’t lack athleticism.

Junior receiver Arimon Ford showed some of that Friday in the Cats huge 34-24 district victory over previously unbeaten Grand Saline.

Ford took a simple swing pass from Julio Zuniga made a move as he got a tremendous block from freshman Jessie Jones, and then put on display his tremendous speed down the near sideline.

Ford made another move before reaching the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown that put Winona on the board.

Watch the video to see our Week 9 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.

