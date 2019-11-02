FFF Play of the Night: Whitehouse WR Ken’Della Wood

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse receiver Ken’Della Wood made a sensational one-handed catch for Wildcats in the first half against Marshall Friday, on a ball thrown by Kaden Casey.

The catch brought back memories of former Cowboy now Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley when he made a similar for Dallas.

Watch the video to see it for yourself.

There is a CORRECTION in the video, as again the pass was thrown by Casey, and not Cooper Clemons as it is said in the video.

Whitehouse fell to Marshall 35-8 Friday, but still assured itself of hosting a 1st round playoff game.

