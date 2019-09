Kilgore wide receiver Davondrick Crowe made a sensational catch on a Dalton Mcelyea ball late in the second quarter Friday outwrestling a Pine Tree defender for a 20-yard touchdown, which gave the K-Dogs a 28-14 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs held on to beat Pine Tree in triple overtime 64-62.

Kilgore improves to 3-0 on the season.

