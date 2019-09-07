FFF Play of the Night Week 2: Whitehouse WR Skyler Trevino

Pretty hard to top a 99-yard TD reception.

Whitehouse senior receiver Skyler Trevino caught a fade pass from senior quarterback Kaden Casey, outjumping a Chapel Hill defender, and then racing to the end zone for what will always be longest touchdown reception in the history of the Battle of Lake Tyler rivalry.

It also gave the Wildcats a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.

That was one of two touchdown grabs made by the University of Houston baseball commit who finished the night with three catches for 164 yards.

Whitehouse would hold on to win the contest 46-39 for their eighth consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.

Watch the video to see our Week 2 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.