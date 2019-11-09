FFF Play of the Night: Palestine RB Jeremiah Davis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Senior Jeremiah Davis is a big reason why the Palestine Wildcats are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

As he has throughout the season, Davis put on a show Friday as Palestine held on to beat Chapel Hill 28-21.

Davis scored four first half touchdowns, including a 55-yard scamper on the first play from scrimmage where he showed off his explosiveness and cutback ability, outracing the Chapel Hill defense to the end zone.

The Wildcats not only made the postseason, but claimed the No. 2 seed out the vaunted district of doom (10-4A Div. 1).

Palestine will take on Waxahachie Life in the Bi-District round of the playoffs next Thursday Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. at City Bank Stadium in Forney.

Watch the video to see our Week 11 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.