FFF Play of the Night: Lufkin pulls off double-pass for 89-yard TD

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) First play of the game trickery.

Lufkin head coach Todd Quick was not afraid to roll the dice with his ultra talented squad.

On the first play of the game from scrimmage, Panthers QB Jordan Moore threw the ball out wide to Texas Tech commit Ja’Lynn Polk, who immediately looked downfield. He fired a beautiful ball to a wide open Christian Reggie, who then outraced everyone to the end zone for an 89-yard touchdown.

Lufkin drew first blood against rival Longview. But the Lobos would have the last laugh, pulling out a 24-21 vitory.

