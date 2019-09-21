FFF Play of the Night: Longview RB Kaden Meredith

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – Late in the first quarter Friday as Longview played West Monroe at Independence Stadium, the Lobos were backed up deep in their own territory.

They simply handed the ball off to senior running back Kaden Meredith, who found a hole, broke a tackle, and exploded with his speed for a 91-yard touchdown run.

At the time, that gave Longview a 14-7 lead. They went on to win 17-7, improving to 4-0 on the season, marking their 20th consecutive victory.

Meredith finished with 191 yards on 23 carries.

Watch the video to see the Week 4 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.