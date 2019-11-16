FFF Play of the Night: Henderson RB Kevin Fields

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Senior workhorse running back Kevin Fields wasn’t going to let his Henderson Lions go in at the half only up 10-7.

So with about 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Fields hit a hole, bounced it to the outside, and outraced everyone to the end zone for an electrifying 77-yard house call.

In the process, Fields showed off his 4.45 speed that he worked in the offseason for.

The score gave the Lions a 17-7 advantage going into the locker room.

Fields surpassed the 1,000 yard mark for the season Friday. However, Henderson was upended, falling to Midlothian Heritage in overtime 37-30.

The Lions season comes to an end at 7-4.

Watch the video to see our Week 12 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.