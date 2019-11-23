FFF Play of the Night: Alto RB Vi’Dareous High

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – With his team trailing 8-6 late in the second quarter, Alto junior running back Vi’Dareous High took a handoff and showed why he’s one of the ball carriers in East Texas.

High took the ball around the left side, then made a few Joaquin would-be tacklers miss, before getting in the open field, and putting his tremendous speed on display.

It would be a 68-yard touchdown run for High, which gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-8 lead at the half.

However, Joaquin came from behind to knock off Alto 25-21, ending what had been until Friday an undefeated season.

The Jackets 2019 campaign ends at 11-1.

