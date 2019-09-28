1  of  2
FFF Play of the Night: All Saints WR DJ White

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With All Saints already dominating Dallas A+ Academy Friday, Trojans senior receiver DJ White took a jet sweep, turned up field, dodged three tackles as he cut the ball back across the grain, eventually he turned on the afterburners, and showed off his speed down the far sideline, outrunning four more defenders.

White made it a 52 yard scamper for a touchdown, that gave All Saints a 42-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Trojans got the victory 56-0 on homecoming, which improves them to 3-2 on the season.

