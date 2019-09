KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore High School plays Texas High at 7:30 this Friday night.

Both teams are coming off big wins and looking to continue the win streak. Kilgore currently sits undefeated at 3-0, Texas High not far behind at 2-1.

Fans here early tell us this should be a good match up and are excited for a good game.

Kilgore likely will stick to an already successful run game tonight. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm.

KETK’s Karah Rucker has a quick game preview in the video above.