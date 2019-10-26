FFF Game of the Week: Whitehouse beats Pine Tree to stay unbeaten in district

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Wildcats outlasted the Pine Tree Pirates Friday 50-36 to stay right in the hunt for the District 9-5A Division 2 championship.

The Wildcats improved to 5-0 in league action, and 6-2 overall setting up a showdown with Marshall next Friday night for first place.

Marshall is also 5-0 in district play after beating Nacogdoches 44-20 Friday.

Pine Tree falls to 5-3 on the season, and 4-1 in the league. The Pirates host Lindale next week.

Whitehouse quarterback Kaden Casey was sensational with his legs, rushing for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.