FFF Game of the Week: Van dominates Palestine, 33-7

VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Vandals showed why they can be a dominant team in 2020.

Van managed to wear down the physical Palestine Wildcats in route to a very convincing 33-7 victory to kick off the regular season.

Van also used a little trickery to take control of the contest with a double-reverse TD pass from Javonta Thomas to quarterback Jackson Rainey that gave the Vandals a 14-0 lead.

They never looked back after that.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Game of the Week coverage.