FFF Game of the Week: Lufkin takes down College Station 31-21

Friday Football Fever

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Once again, the Lufkin Panthers rose to the challenge.

The Pack led 17-14 going into the fourth quarter but pulled away in the final period to seal up a 31-21 victory over a very good College Station team.

Coach Todd Quick and company, improve to 5-1 on the season, and most importantly 3-0 in District 8-5A Division 1 action, as they pick up their second straight win over the Cougars.

The fifth-ranked Panthers will be on the road at Tomball next Friday night.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage, and to hear from a victorious Coach Quick.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC