FFF Game of the Week: Lufkin takes down College Station 31-21

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Once again, the Lufkin Panthers rose to the challenge.

The Pack led 17-14 going into the fourth quarter but pulled away in the final period to seal up a 31-21 victory over a very good College Station team.

Coach Todd Quick and company, improve to 5-1 on the season, and most importantly 3-0 in District 8-5A Division 1 action, as they pick up their second straight win over the Cougars.

The fifth-ranked Panthers will be on the road at Tomball next Friday night.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage, and to hear from a victorious Coach Quick.