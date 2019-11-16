FFF Game of the Week: Longview flexes muscle, rolls into round 2, wins 41-10 over Temple

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 27 straight victories and counting.

The reigning Class 6A Division 2 State Champions look the part of a team that is loaded with all the right weapons and artillery to another run towards a repeat title.

John King’s bunch was clicking on all cylinders from the opening kickoff as they hammered Temple 41-10.

The Lobos cracked the scoreboard on the second play from scrimmage as Haynes King hit Kyas Moore for an 87-yard touchdown. Then after Temple responded to take a 7-6 lead, Longview reeled off 28 straight points, and took a 34-10 at the half.

Longview improved to 11-0 on the season as they advance to the area round.

The Lobos will play Dallas Jesuit at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage from Lobo Stadium.

