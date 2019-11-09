FFF Game of the Week: Harmony routs Grand Saline for 3rd consecutive outright district title

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Counting on tough yards after tough yards, the Harmony Eagles shook off an opening drive turnover, and dominated the Grand Saline Indians for a 51-15 triumph.

The victory gives Harmony an undefeated district mark for the third consecutive year, which of course translates to a 3-peat outright league title in 10-3A Division two.

Harmony plays Whitewright Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Sulphur Springs in the Bi-District round next week.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.

